Jacob Posik’s Jan. 1 column, “Let’s end Maine’s inspection program” (Page D2), is right on the mark. The program is a sham, run for the auto repair industry to increase customer traffic through their door, allowing the numerous unscrupulous repair shops to take advantage of entrapped motorists to sell unnecessary repairs with no measurable positive impact on vehicle safety.

I have lived all but 10 years of my 60 years in Maine. In 1981, I moved to Indiana. Shortly after I arrived, Indiana did away with their auto safety inspection program, as have 35 other states, because it made no statistical difference to auto safety and was a waste of money and a distraction from efforts that actually improve auto safety: driver education.

In 2015, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a multiyear study of thousands of auto accidents across the country; 94% were because of driver error, 2% because of weather conditions, 2% undetermined and 2% because of vehicle condition.

In Maine, from latest available fatal crash data, 68% of fatal crashes were solely because of blood alcohol content above the legal limit and speed. Yet one can buy a 40-ounce cold bottle of malt liquor at a convenience store where 99% of the customers are going to drive away.

Meanwhile, I’m told my wipers, which worked fine last week, need to be replaced for a sticker, my battery is about to die and my brakes are close to failure. I took it to another shop. It passed. My battery and brakes were good for several more years.

Carlton Wilcox

New Gloucester

