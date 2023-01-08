We appreciate the article “New rules will protect Moosehead Lake area from sprawl” (Dec. 15, Page A1), regarding the decision of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission to approve a new zoning plan for land around Moosehead Lake.

We write to clarify one aspect of the article, which suggests that “more than 359,000 acres will be conserved in the region as part of a Forest Society of Maine conservation easement.” In fact, this easement – the Moosehead Region Conservation Easement – came into existence in 2009, and the Forest Society of Maine is holder of this significant and permanent conservation measure. It remains in place in perpetuity. This is so even with the termination of the Moosehead Lake Region Concept Plan in 2020 and the recent rezoning of approximately 17,000 acres that lie outside the conservation easement lands.

The Forest Society of Maine is proud to be the forever holder of this historic conservation easement that surrounds Moosehead Lake – “America’s Crown Jewel.”

Karin R. Tilberg

president/CEO, Forest Society of Maine

Bangor

