After reading about all the lies that George Santos put forth to be elected to Congress, and the silence of the Republican leadership regarding such behavior compared to their cries about voter fraud when it comes to elections that Democrats win, I must say I am astounded.

Such hypocrisy!

Willliam J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport

filed under:
letter to the editor
