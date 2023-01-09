Seven Maine counties will likely qualify for federal aid to repair damage from the Christmas Eve wind and rainstorm that knocked out power to thousands and caused extensive property damage.

Damage should easily exceed the $2.4 million threshold to qualify for federal assistance, Peter Rogers, director of Maine’s Emergency Management Agency, said in a telephone interview Monday night. Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Somerset, Waldo and York counties stand to receive aid, though exact amounts have not been determined.

“We feel very confident that Maine has far exceeded the $2.4 million threshold,” Rogers said.

Rogers toured damaged areas in York County on Monday with a team of inspectors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The inspectors will spend the rest of the week in Maine touring areas impacted by the storm.

If FEMA validates the damage reported by county emergency management directors, Rogers will ask Gov. Janet Mills to apply to President Biden for a major disaster declaration. Maine must apply for federal relief by Jan. 24, one month after the storm struck.

The storm hit with such force that on Christmas Eve more than 100,000 households were without power. Power was not restored for several days to many customers of Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

