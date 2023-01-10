BOSTON — Red Sox infielder Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and appears likely to miss a significant portion of the 2023 season.

Boston said Tuesday that Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament a day earlier. Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.

The internal brace procedure repairs an existing ulnar collateral ligament instead of a full reconstruction involved in Tommy John surgery. The less-invasive option has the potential to allow for quicker recovery.

Still, that timeframe can be five to six months. Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle underwent a similar procedure last July, ending his season.

Losing Story for any significant period of time is a blow to Boston’s efforts to rebuild its infield after former All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego last month.

Story was primarily a shortstop during his first eight major league seasons in Colorado, making All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019. He appeared in 94 games at second base in his first season with the Red Sox last season after signing a a $140 million, six-year contract.

Kiké Hernández, primarily an outfielder last year, is a shortstop option.

WITHTOUT THE LATE Jerry Remy or the recently retired Dennis Eckersley in the Red Sox broadcast booth, NESN will venture into new territory in 2023.

Kevin Youkilis, the former Red Sox infielder who made a handful of appearances in the booth alongside play-by-play broadcaster Dave O’Brien last season, is expected to be the main color analyst during the 2023 season, according to reports.

Youkilis brought immediate energy and personality to Sox games in 2022, although he struggled to refrain from using the word “we” and was often rooting for the team while on the air, a faux pas in broadcasting.

With experience, the man affectionately known as “Youk” started to get the feel for it.

He was enthusiastic, interesting and found smooth chemistry with O’Brien, who set him up nicely for both baseball analysis and off-the-cuff conversations.

Youkilis will also be serving as the hitting coach for Team Israel under Manager Ian Kinsler for this spring’s World Baseball Classic.

It’s unclear whether or not Youkilis will sign a multi-year contract or if NESN will try him out on a season-by-season basis. An industry source confirmed to the Boston Herald that Youkilis would be returning to the NESN booth in 2023 as an in-game analyst, along with other roles. MassLive reported that Youkilis will do about half of the regional sports network’s televised games while former Red Sox infielders Will Middlebrooks and Kevin Millar will do about 10-20% of them.

Middlebrooks was slow to develop, but turned into a quality analyst during pre- and post-game shows last year, often adding meticulous details and high-level observations that were much-needed alongside Hall of Famer Jim Rice, whose commentary is typically short and to the point.

Millar calls himself a loudmouth and holds up his end of the bargain. He’s a fast-talker with a lot to say, and while it was often a struggle to identify chemistry between him and whoever was alongside him in the booth, he’s comfortable and experienced on the air and has the potential to grow into the role.

Tony Massarotti, cohost of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Massarotti,” announced on his show Monday that NESN did not ask him back for the 2023 season.

THE RED SOX announced their lineup for this year’s Winter Weekend to take place at MGM Springfield on Jan. 20-21.

Among current and former Red Sox players attending will be Brayan Bello, Wade Boggs, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Kiké Hernández, Kenley Jansen, Pedro Martinez, Will Middlebrooks, David Ortiz, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Trevor Story, and Jason Varitek.

The annual event begins on Friday evening and typically includes many opportunities for fans to meet players and take photos. NESN and WEEI will be broadcasting live from the event on Saturday.

THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS have until Thursday to trade the recently designated Trevor Bauer, but it’s hard to envision the Red Sox getting involved here.

They made an easy pass with regards to Roberto Osuna in 2018, when Osuna was suspended 75 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. Former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the Red Sox had no interest in pursuing Osuna, who was later traded by the Blue Jays to the Astros in a controversial move.

Bauer, who has a history of online bullying and has been accused by three women of committing disturbing acts of violence, recently had his 324-game suspension reduced to a 192-game suspension by a third-party arbiter. If he clears waivers, as he’s expected to, any team could sign Bauer for the league minimum salary.

But the potential damage his presence would do to the team’s image and the backlash he’d face in the clubhouse, the stadium and in the community doesn’t seem worth it for any team, particularly the Red Sox, who are in the midst of recovering from a public relations crisis following the loss of Xander Bogaerts and two last-place finishes in three years.

ADD ANOTHER player to the list of guys who turned down offers with the Red Sox this winter.

Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle told The Athletic that the Red Sox offered him more money than the Yankees, but he signed in New York for two years, $11.5 million anyways.

“I was really close to going to Boston but in the end, I made the choice of the familiarity of knowing all of the coaches and knowing what role I would have going into this situation,” Kahnle said, later adding that “one of my big goals in my career is to win a World Series and be a part of one. I left in a weird way and I want to come back and help this team and city get a World Series ring.”