In the middle of a stadium, on a football field, as tens of thousands of fans looked on, dozens of grown men humbly bowed on bended knee. They bowed in prayer to a power greater than themselves. They prayed to Almighty God for the restoration of the life of Damar Hamlin. A beautiful sight to see.

On ESPN, during a live television broadcast, a sports news commentator and retired football player unashamedly admitted he was a man of faith, and, acting spontaneously, said he felt the need to pray. He closed his eyes, bowed his head and, believing in the power of prayer, he prayed aloud to God. He prayed for the healing of Damar Hamlin. It was moving to hear.

These spontaneous demonstrations of faith are uplifting. People of faith do not stand alone. These moments in time remind us that the soul of our nation is intact.

Since last week, Damar’s recovery has been nothing less than miraculous. He is expected to leave the hospital this week. His story is not over.

Pamela Brant

Westbrook

