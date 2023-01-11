What is it about our federal elected officials or political “wannabes” that makes them think that lying, hypocrisy and questionable ethics are OK?

The news concerning recently elected New York U.S. Rep. George Santos lying about his family background, work history, etc., was appalling, but it underscores actions that have transpired for way too long by politicians. It doesn’t matter whether the name is Santos, Joe Biden, Donald Trump or Elizabeth Warren as examples. We, the American voters, deserve much better.

Somehow, these “leaders” think that entering the political arena provides automatic license to lie. Or maybe they assume the expectations for politicians are so low that we just don’t care anymore. Further, it seems there are rarely consequences for their negative actions, as unfortunately the “D.C. Swamp” has perfected ways to protect its own.

I’m not saying all politicians are guilty. However, for those violators, it’s high time for instituting a strong deterrent.

I’m proposing we repurpose the prison at Guantanamo Bay and rename it “Club Fed.” Clear out the current inmates to make room for lying, hypocritical and unethical politicians. While we’re at it, let’s include Cabinet members and other political appointees for the pool of potential “guests.” Sentencing for guilty parties will be three months of hard labor in the hot Cuban sun, with double that amount for ensuing infractions.

I don’t know about you, but I have a sneaking suspicion this would go a long way to improve the behavior of our so-called political leaders.

Jack Miller

Gorham

