The remains of an 84-year-old Las Vegas man have been identified nearly 23 years after they were found 27 miles off the coast of Maine.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced Wednesday that a renewed attempt to identify the man led to confirmation that the remains belonged to Philip Kahn, who was reported missing from Las Vegas. It is unknown how Kahn ended up off the Maine coast.

The partially skeletonized remains were found on July 24, 2000, in the Atlantic Ocean near Grand Manan Banks, but attempts at the time to identify the body using DNA and fingerprints were unsuccessful. The fingerprints were submitted to the FBI, but there were no matches. A DNA sample was uploaded to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index (CODIS).

In 2019, the medical examiner’s office contracted Parabon Nanolabs to analyze the DNA and attempt forensic genealogy. That process revealed the man was Ashkenazi Jewish, but did not produce any viable leads to identify him.

The medical examiner revisited the case last March when representatives met with the FBI’s Deceased Persons Identification Services Division to discuss updated technology that could help in the case. The fingerprints were submitted to the FBI in May.

The FBI matched the fingerprints and dental records to Kahn, who left Las Vegas and flew to New York.

Kahn’s next of kin has been notified, according to the medical examiner’s office.

