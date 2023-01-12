GIRLS’ ALPINE

1. Yarmouth: After finishing third in the Western Maine Conference meet, the Clippers rebounded to win the Class B state title. Senior Sara Wentzell, juniors Brooke Boone and Emerson Carr and sophomores Madeleine Jones and Emaline Hill return from that squad and there is abundant depth behind them.

2. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers are defending Western Maine Conference champions and second in Class B. Seniors Anya Monson, Ainsley Fremont and Zoe Matzkin and juniors Laura Clark and Phoebe Altenburg all competed at the state meet. Junior Mimi McEvoy and a dozen others provide plenty of depth.

3. Marshwood: The Hawks were runners-up to Windham in the SMAA and fourth in Class A. They have one of the top duos in senior Lydia Phipps and junior Hadley Prewitt. Add sophomore Olivia Drake and junior Sarah McClellan and Marshwood once again will be a contender.

GIRLS’ NORDIC

1. Cheverus: After tying Deering for second in Class A last winter, Cheverus returns an experienced quartet of seniors Annabelle Brooks and Aysel Hamlin and juniors Delaney Whitmarsh and Roxy van Oosterum. That’s the entire roster, however, so lack of depth could be problematic.

2. Yarmouth: The Clippers were third in Class B and have a new coach in Dana Hatton, who has experience with U.S. Biathlon as well as two collegiate programs (St. Lawrence and Dartmouth). Junior Sonja Bell and sophomores Laila Brewer, Paige Brewer, Chloe Bibula and Maya Faulstich lead a young and improving roster of 20 girls.

3. Freeport/Brunswick: Senior Jillian Wight leads a young squad that could surprise thanks to an influx of talented ninth graders who dominated the middle school ranks last winter. Reed Proscia, Laurel Wight, Clio Eames, Nora Eames and Lucy Huggett will make an immediate impact.

BOYS’ ALPINE

1. Freeport/Brunswick: Coming off a Class A state title, the combined team returns five of its top seven skiers. Senior Bobby Strong, junior Jack Gilbert and sophomores Ben Barrett, Elias Burrill and Ansel Goode remain formidable. Add in seniors Aiden LaPointe and Finn Furtney and freshman Alex Gilbert, and another title is within reach.

2. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers are defending Class B state champions. Juniors Logan Schwartz and Keegan Lathrop are the returning scorers from that squad. Sophomore Leo Matzkin also competed at states. Freshman Porter Monson brings racing experience. Depth could be a challenge.

3. Yarmouth: Seniors Killian Marsh and Ben Sanborn are among four skiers who helped the Clippers place third in Class B last winter. Junior Tyler Moore and sophomore Mathieu Charrette also return. The addition of six freshmen with prior racing experience should keep Yarmouth in the podium mix.

BOYS’ NORDIC

1. Yarmouth: The Clippers are defending Class B state champions and stocked with seniors. Owen Redfield, Aksel Yeo, Stuart Baybutt, Cornelius Welsh and junior Ben Flowerdew all turned in Top 20 performances at the state meet. Six sophomores and seven freshmen keep the pipeline flowing.

2. Freeport/Brunswick: By three points, the combined team fell shy of a Class B state title. Seniors Al Dawson, Henry Horne, Alden Rice and Oliver Beardsley-Stites return from that squad. Juniors Teo Steverlynk-Horne and Porter Towne also bring state-meet experience. Freeport also was runner-up to Yarmouth in the WMC meet.

3. Portland: The Bulldogs were runners-up to Mt. Blue in Class A last winter and have the athletes to challenge again. Seniors Daniel Niles and Jack Watson, junior George Ayer and sophomore Alex Price are well-seasoned and fit.

