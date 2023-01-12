GIRLS

Brooke Boone, Yarmouth junior: Boone is the defending Class B giant slalom champion. She also placed second in slalom. At the Western Maine Conference championships, Boone won both slalom and giant slalom.

Annabelle Brooks, Cheverus senior: Brooks improved to fourth in freestyle pursuit and placed seventh in classical to help Cheverus tie for second in the Class A team competition last February.

Celia Geci, Falmouth senior: Geci was runner-up in Class A slalom and placed third in giant slalom a year ago. At the SMAA championships, she was fourth in both slalom and giant slalom.

Sylvia Harvey, Greely junior: Harvey is the defending Western Maine Conference freestyle champion. She was runner-up in freestyle pursuit after placing fourth in classical to lead the Rangers to the conference title.

Anya Monson, Cape Elizabeth senior: Monson finished fifth in slalom and giant slalom at both the Western Maine Conference championships and Class B state meet, helping Cape Elizabeth to a WMC title and second place in the state.

Sarah Morgan, Waynflete senior: Morgan placed fourth in classical and fourth in freestyle pursuit to help the Flyers earn second place in the Class C team competition. In the WMC championships, she placed fifth in classical and sixth in freestyle pursuit.

Lydia Phipps, Marshwood senior: Phipps was Class A runner-up to her teammate, Hadley Prewitt, in giant slalom and placed ninth in slalom last winter. She also took third in the SMAA giant slalom and fifth in slalom.

Hadley Prewitt, Marshwood junior: Prewitt is the defending Class A giant slalom state champion. She also captured slalom and giant slalom titles at the SMAA championship meet and was Maine’s top slalom finisher (11th) at the Eastern High School Championships.

Ruth Weeks, Greely senior: Weeks placed fourth in slalom and fifth in giant slalom at the Class A state meet. She also was runner-up in the Western Maine Conference giant slalom and fourth in slalom.

Jillian Wight, Freeport senior: Wight placed fifth in Class B classical and moved up to fourth in freestyle pursuit last winter. She placed eighth in freestyle at the Western Maine Conference championship meet.

BOYS

Keegan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth junior: Lathrop placed fourth in slalom and seventh in giant slalom to help the Capers win the Class B title. He was 26th in giant slalom at the Eastern High School Championships.

Quinn Maguire, Marshwood sophomore: Maguire was runner-up in the Class A giant slalom. He also was the fourth qualifier in the Maine Shootout and placed 46th in slalom at the EHSC meet.

Killian Marsh, Yarmouth senior: Marsh placed fifth in giant slalom and eighth in slalom at the Class B state meet. He missed qualifying for Easterns at the Maine Shootout by one point, placing 13th.

Daniel Niles, Portland senior: Niles placed seventh in classical at the Class A state meet and 10th in freestyle pursuit. He also represented Maine in the Eastern High School Championships at Titcomb Mountain.

Owen Redfield, Yarmouth senior: Redfield is the defending Class B freestyle champion. He also placed 12th in classical to help the Clippers win Nordic team honors. He was classic runner-up in the Western Maine Conference.

Logan Schwartz, Cape Elizabeth junior: Schwartz placed second in Class B giant slalom and seventh in slalom to help the Capers win team honors. He finished ninth in GS and 10th in slalom at the Eastern High School Championships.

Isaac Seeker, Falmouth senior: Seeker placed ninth in freestyle and 12th in freestyle pursuit at the Class A Nordic state meet. On Saturday, he was ninth of 99 boys from around the state at the Quarry Road Scrambler in Waterville.

Teo Steverlynk-Horne, Freeport senior: Steverlynk-Horne finished sixth in classical and eighth in freestyle at the Class B state meet to help the Falcons win runner-up honors. He also represented Maine at the Eastern High School Championships.

Tim Teguis, Kennebunk senior: Teguis placed third in slalom and seventh in giant slalom at the Class A state meet. As a sophomore, he was slalom runner-up at the SMAA Alpine championships and fourth in giant slalom.

Aksel Yeo, Yarmouth senior: Yeo placed third in both classical and freestyle pursuit to help the Clippers win the Class B Nordic title. He also represented Maine at the Eastern High School Championships.

