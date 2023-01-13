A political ideology that was derived from many previous sources, including systematic racism, but that did not emerge as a coherent, operational and dangerous belief system until the 20th century begins with a mythic narrative. The narrative has many variations but goes something like this: There is within a country an authentic core nation that is being disrespected, left out and generally abused by the corruption caused by some assortment of illegitimate, inferior or otherwise questionable groups who have gained control of the government of the country.

The strategy for confronting the corrupted government is to question its legitimacy and all who support it. Ultimately the society must be cleansed by creating confusion and chaos. Probably this cleansing process will require frequent violence, perhaps even civil war.

The accurate name for this ideology is not extreme conservatism, the far right or even Trumpism. The correct term for these disrupters is fascism, the most recent of all the important ideologies to form and one that was largely responsible for causing the Second World War and the deaths of at least 70 million people.

Larry Litchfield

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: