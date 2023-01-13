Happy New Year. It’s a new year, with a clean slate. Many opportunities exist for this administration and Legislature to move forward with meaningful necessary improvements and reforms, including for Maine state government agencies.

Examples include the Department of Health and Human Services and its child protective services and the Department of Labor’s Unemployment Compensation Bureau. It’s hopeful and anticipated that the Legislature and administration will work collaboratively, addressing and resolving many unresolved matters.

Past legislative sessions and administrations neglected their responsibilities, to address and improve responsiveness to Mainers with service improvements. Numerous past systematic and agency failures occurred and were side-stepped by current and previous administrations. Also, agency misfeasance with increased negligence is a disservice and remains totally unconscionable and unacceptable! Mainers deserve a better state government.

Let’s move forward in a meaningful way to adequately address and resolve many governmental systematic failures and serve Mainers better. Going forward, let’s have agency programmatic reviews, including for the above departments, and determine where improvements and reforms are needed. Let’s not have more children or adults suffer or die because of bureaucratic negligence, misfeasance, etc. It’s time for the Maine Legislature and administration to get very serious and to make things right for all Mainers.

Better training, with improved efficiencies and government oversight of program functions, is necessary. It’s time to move forward and make it so. Let’s fix and overhaul state government and its bureaus in serving Maine people better. Let’s get this done to avoid further problems.

David Hall

Cornish

