Happy New Year. It’s a new year, with a clean slate. Many opportunities exist for this administration and Legislature to move forward with meaningful necessary improvements and reforms, including for Maine state government agencies.
Examples include the Department of Health and Human Services and its child protective services and the Department of Labor’s Unemployment Compensation Bureau. It’s hopeful and anticipated that the Legislature and administration will work collaboratively, addressing and resolving many unresolved matters.
Past legislative sessions and administrations neglected their responsibilities, to address and improve responsiveness to Mainers with service improvements. Numerous past systematic and agency failures occurred and were side-stepped by current and previous administrations. Also, agency misfeasance with increased negligence is a disservice and remains totally unconscionable and unacceptable! Mainers deserve a better state government.
Let’s move forward in a meaningful way to adequately address and resolve many governmental systematic failures and serve Mainers better. Going forward, let’s have agency programmatic reviews, including for the above departments, and determine where improvements and reforms are needed. Let’s not have more children or adults suffer or die because of bureaucratic negligence, misfeasance, etc. It’s time for the Maine Legislature and administration to get very serious and to make things right for all Mainers.
Better training, with improved efficiencies and government oversight of program functions, is necessary. It’s time to move forward and make it so. Let’s fix and overhaul state government and its bureaus in serving Maine people better. Let’s get this done to avoid further problems.
David Hall
Cornish
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.