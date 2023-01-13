A man driving a Chevrolet Suburban crashed into a Guinness delivery truck Friday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough, Maine State Police said.

Cory Girard, 34, of Lyman, the driver of the Suburban, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries. The delivery truck driver was not injured. The Suburban was totaled while the delivery truck had minor damage.

Numerous people called 911 about 2 p.m. on Friday and reported a Suburban traveling northbound on the turnpike “driving very erratically,” the state police said in a statement.

“Many callers observed the vehicle crash into different guardrails and continue to drive north. A short time later that vehicle crashed into the back of a Nappi Distributors Guinness delivery truck (at mile marker 42) in Scarborough,” state police said.

Maine State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

