There were numerous reports Friday of a black Chevy Suburban traveling northbound on the Maine Turnpike in Saco driving very erratically. The Suburban eventually crashed into the back of a Nappi Distributors Guinness delivery truck in Scarborough. Courtesy Maine State Police

A man driving a Chevrolet Suburban crashed into a Guinness delivery truck Friday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough, Maine State Police said.

Cory Girard, 34, of Lyman, the driver of the Suburban, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries. The delivery truck driver was not injured. The Suburban was totaled while the delivery truck had minor damage.

Numerous people called 911 about 2 p.m. on Friday and reported a Suburban traveling northbound on the turnpike “driving very erratically,” the state police said in a statement.

“Many callers observed the vehicle crash into different guardrails and continue to drive north. A short time later that vehicle crashed into the back of a Nappi Distributors Guinness delivery truck (at mile marker 42) in Scarborough,” state police said.

Maine State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
scarborough maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles