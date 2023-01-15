A Brewer man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly forcing a woman into a U-Haul van in the Bangor Target parking lot and attempting to elude police.

Colby Cooper, 21, was taken into custody and transported to the Penobscot County Jail. He faces charges of kidnapping, eluding police, and domestic violence assault, Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a prepared statement., according to the Bangor Police Department.

Several witnesses saw the abduction, police said, and one of them followed the van as it traveled north on Stillwater Avenue. The witness lost sight of the van when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie.

A short time later the van was spotted by officers as it traveled southbound on I-95. Police pursued the van on I-95, then onto I-395 eastbound, when it eventually stopped near Exit 2, police said.

The victim was treated by the Bangor Fire Department rescue for minor injuries.

