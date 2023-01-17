BRUNSWICK – Linda Lou Miller, formerly of Topsham, 75, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick.

She was born March 24, 1947 in Trenton, N.J., the daughter of William J. and Lucy A Conti Boczany. She was a graduate of Steinert High S

chool (Hamilton High East) Class of 1965, Hamilton, N.J., Douglass College, Rutgers University, Bachelors in Speech Therapy, Class of 1969, New Brunswick, N.J. and the University of Vermont, Masters of Speech Language and Communication Disorders, Class of 1977, Burlington, Vt.

She had worked for various schools in Vermont and North Carolina, as well as traveling and working a couple years in school districts in Australia. She was member of the American Speech Language Hearing Association and the International Dyslexia Association.

Linda had an adventurous spirit which lead her to follow her heart around the world, bringing her family to live and work overseas in Guam and Australia, and planning an ultimate family trip to Hungary and Slovakia to trace her ancestry. After moving back to the United States in 1992, she settled in Asheboro, N.C., where she homeschooled her two daughters.

As a speech language pathologist Linda was passionate about helping people of all ages overcome dyslexia and reading disabilities, and she touched many lives. She believed that there was no student who could not learn, and there was no student that she could not teach.

Of all the places Linda traveled, it was New England that captured her heart, beginning her adult life in the Green Mountains of Vermont where she lived from 1972 – 1989, eventually settling in midcoast Maine to be close to her daughters in 2019. Family was always important to Linda, especially at Christmas time, which was her favorite holiday, and she was famously known for her Christmas cookies, which she enjoyed baking every year, many of them old family recipes. It gave her great pride every year to give her friends and co-workers a plate of her hand formed Christmas cookies.

She was predeceased by her brother, Bill Boczany; her first husband, Delmar Baysinger.

She is survived by two daughters, Anna Katherine Miller of Camden, Leigh Madeleine Doran and husband Patrick of Topsham; two grandchildren, Elijah “Eli” Doran of Topsham, Caleb Doran of Topsham; a niece, Lisa Boczany Doran and husband Noel with their children Avery, Caroline, and Stella all of Saugus, Calif.; her ex-husband, Jim Miller of Asheboro, N.C.

A memorial service will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday Jan. 28, 2023 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick.