A citizens initiative that would open certain types of vehicle diagnostic data to independent Maine auto repair shops may head to voters later this year.

The Maine Right to Repair Coalition said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures to get the issue on the November ballot and will present a citizens petition with over 70,000 names to the Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday.

The group of Maine repair shop owners, employees and supporters wants to require access to the data collected by wireless technology in new cars and trucks – data that effectively forces the vehicles’ owners to go to a manufacturer’s dealership to diagnose and fix engine problems.

While older vehicle models have plug-in engine diagnostic systems that must be accessible to independent repair shops, new models have wireless technology, also known as telematics, that transmits directly to vehicle manufacturers and is not accessible to independently owned shops.

Advocates say the Maine ballot initiative would give car and truck owners access to all the diagnostic and repair data generated by their vehicles, and allow them to give it to any dealer, repair shop or automaker that they choose.

The proposal, which the coalition announced in August, closely mirrors a Massachusetts law that has been mired in litigation since voters there passed it overwhelmingly in 2020.

“The 2023 Maine ballot initiative would accomplish the same thing as the Massachusetts law, which was passed overwhelmingly by a three-to-one margin (75 percent to 25 percent),” Kate Kahn, spokesperson for the Maine Right to Repair Coalition said previously. “This issue is about choice. Consumers want the ability to choose where to take their cars or trucks to be repaired. They do not want to be told they can only take their autos to expensive dealerships.”

Maine’s proposal, if it succeeds, would likely face some of the same challenges from automakers, who argue that individual states have no authority to pass such a law. They also say it creates cybersecurity concerns and argue the industry did not have time to modify the technology and comply with the Massachusetts law.

Kahn dismissed the arguments made by the manufacturers. “They simply do not want to give up their monopoly on the repair market as they stand to make trillions of dollars by shutting out the aftermarket,” she said.

The Maine Secretary of State’s Office would need to count and certify the petitions’ signatures before the proposal can advance to the ballot.

