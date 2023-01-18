Portland police are investigating a death along the Fore River Parkway near Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s new campus Wednesday night.

“We are on the scene of a death investigation and we do not believe there is any danger to the public,” Portland Police Department spokesman Brad Nadeau said in an email.

It was not clear where the death occurred, what the circumstances were, or whether it was a man or woman. Nadeau said no further details would be released Wednesday night.

Security measures at the hospital went into effect, but were relaxed once police told the hospital there was no danger, News Center Maine reported.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: