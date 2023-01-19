Scarborough’s boys’ hockey team still has that overtime magic.

Much to the chagrin of South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete.

The Red Storm, who beat the South Portland co-op team in double-overtime in last year’s Class A semifinals before a double-overtime victory over Thornton Academy in the state final, needed just one overtime Thursday afternoon at Troubh Ice Arena, as Tyler Kenney’s second goal of the game won it, 4-3.

Scarborough (6-4) rallied from three one-goal deficits and snapped a four-game skid.

“We’ve been talking about overcoming adversity and being a team that can fight back when we need it,” said Red Storm Coach Eric Wirsing. “I give a lot of credit to the kids for working hard.”

South Portland (4-6) took the lead just 1:38 into the game when Ian Wright fired a shot that was deflected home by Tobey Lappin, past Scarborough goalie Keegan Weed (37 saves).

The Red Storm drew even on the first period’s lone power play. Last year’s postseason hero, Wyatt Grondin, roofed a shot past Jasper Curtis (24 saves) at 9:46. Thomas Hassett and Jordan Sheppard had assists.

South Portland retook the lead two minutes later, as Roan Hopkins redirected Joey Soucy’s shot to make it 2-1 at the first intermission.

The teams then traded goals in the second period.

After each squad failed to convert on the power play, Scarborough tied the score on a goal by Kenney at 10:06. But with just 1:30 remaining, Hopkins took a pass from Lappin, who barely stayed onsides, and Hopkins fired the puck past Weed to give the Red Riots a 3-2 lead heading to the third period.

One second after a power play expired, the Red Storm drew even at 3:06, as Cam Morin scored from Will Marcotte.

South Portland had great chances late in regulation to win it, but Weed saved every bid.

“Keegan’s great,” said Kenney. “He’s a great goalie and a great captain in the locker room.”

South Portland then had the puck in Scarborough’s zone for much of the eight-minute overtime, but couldn’t finish.

Kenney’s winner came with a dose of luck, as an unexpected 2-on-1 developed after a defender slipped. Kenney and Olin Pedersen skated in on Curtis, and Kenney kept the puck and fired it in at 6:13.

“I came down the ice and the defenseman fell down and I was looking to pass,” said Kenney. “The pass wasn’t there and I didn’t even get everything on the shot, but I saw it go in. It was so nice.”

The Red Riots were left frustrated by the Red Storm yet again.

“It was a tough one,” said Coach Joe Robinson. ”Our forecheck was great. We had them hemmed in most of the game. We just couldn’t get enough quality shots.

“Our work ethic and our attitude is great, I’m not worried about that. We do need to get some wins though.”

