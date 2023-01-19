Cumberland County commissioners are using $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help low- to middle-income residents who are struggling to pay their heating bills this winter.

The Keep Cumberland County Warm program targets residents whose earnings are too high to qualify for General Assistance or the Federal Low Income Heating Assistance Program, but are below 300% of the Federal Poverty Limit. That’s $82,710 for a four-person household.

“High costs associated with home heating are forcing low- and middle-income households to face impossible choices,” said County Manager Jim Gailey. “People at all income levels are feeling the pinch. These funds were designed for households who don’t normally qualify for heating aid, but are still having trouble making ends meet in this environment.”

The assistance is available to qualified residents through participating city and town offices. So far, Bridgton, Baldwin, Brunswick, Casco, Harpswell, Long Island, Naples, North Yarmouth, Pownal, Westbrook and Yarmouth have signed on.

County officials have allocated $50,000 to each participating community. There is no set aid amount per household. Municipalities can choose how to distribute the money as long as they meet overall program guidelines.

Eligible household incomes are $30,861-$40,770, one person; $40,357-$54,930, two people; $49,583-$69,090, three people; and $59,349-$82,710, four people. For more information, visit cumberlandcounty.org/heat or stop by your municipal office and speak with General Assistance staff.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: