Jazz up your January with Maine State Ballet in an evening of Broadway-style song and dance for the whole family.

Choreography was created by Emma Davis and Eliot Konzal, Maine State Music Theater performer Glenn Davis, show Director Janet Davis, and Broadway veterans Jonathan and Linda Miele. Performers include the ballet’s dance company members and up-and-coming tap and jazz dancers from the Maine State Ballet School.

Maine State Ballet has a long history of sending dancers to major ballet companies, Broadway, and the Rockettes. Choreographer Jonathan Miele had a career on Broadway dancing with such notable stars as Carol Channing, Jane Powell, Bernadette Peters and Robert Preston. Artistic director and choreographer Linda MacArthur Miele, in addition to dancing for the New York City Ballet, performed in several Broadway shows herself. Several Maine State Ballet alumni are currently working in film and on Broadway. Sara Esty is performing as Meg in “Phantom of the Opera,” and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder is currently starring in “A Beautiful Noise.”

Performances run two weekends, Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 and 4 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 and 4 p.m. Approximate show length is one hour with no intermission.

Tickets range from $15 to $22, with discounts available for seniors and children. For more information or tickets, visit mainestateballet.org or call (207) 781-3587

Maine State Ballet, a nonprofit based in Falmouth, houses the Maine State Ballet Company, the 175-seat Lopez Theater, and its School for the Performing Arts, this year celebrating 100 years of dance instruction in ballet, tap and jazz.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: