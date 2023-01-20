24 ELM ST., Guilford — $650,000

8 beds, 5.5+ baths, 4,467 SF

The Guilford Bed and Breakfast is an award-winning business in operation for over 30 years. Built in 1900, this Queen Anne has stained glass windows, a screened, wraparound porch, three fireplaces, and a library clad in mahogany. The 1.61-acre lot has an English garden style landscape, that has played host to weddings and other events. Property could also be used as a single-family with a separate entrance office. Sale includes guest lists, website and household goods. Listed by Dorothea Perkins, Realty of Maine – Dover-Foxcroft. See the full listing.

277 MAIN ST., UNIT 1, Ogunquit — $1.85 MILLION

7 beds, 7 baths, 3,319 SF

Parts of the historic Black Boar Inn and Bistro were built in 1674, making it one of the oldest homes in the downtown area. Period details include wide pine floors, remnants of original pocket shutters, and eight working fireplaces, including the wood burning fireplace in the kitchen that is still used today. The public dining room is a more recent addition and income generator. Outside, mature gardens create a relaxing space within minutes of Ogunquit Beach. Listed by Anne Erwin, Legacy Properties – Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

185 ATLANTIC HWY., Northport — $890,000

8 beds, 4 baths, 4,000 SF

Set above Penobscot Bay, with panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, sunrises and sunsets, this circa 1800 home on a five-acre lot has been a weekly wedding/events rental for over 35 years. The sale will convey much of what’s needed to start another hospitality business. There’s extra storage and entertaining space space in the barn and another outbuilding has a one bath efficiency apartment in it. Northport is equidistant to Camden and Belfast. Listed by Laura Amey, Dwelling In Maine. See the full listing.

