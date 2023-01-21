Is it just me, or does the so-called “conceptual rendering” of the Roux Institute, in the Jan. 10 edition of the Press Herald (“City Council gets first look at proposed Roux Institute zoning,” Page B1), make it appear that the proposed buildings will be practically in the water when they’re built?

I thought that we were supposed to be planning for rising sea levels in the near future. Maybe the near future isn’t that close.

Karen Martel

Saco

