Re: The Jan. 19 front-page story about Bishop Robert Deeley’s statement against Gov. Mills’ legislative attempt to expand abortion access in Maine to harrowing levels:

Your reporter, Penelope Overton, has gone to great lengths, in keeping with your paper’s one-sided standard of reporting, to find religions that have no problem with this horrific proposed practice.

It was most amusing to me that, apparently, there are no more Muslims in Maine, contrary to the paper’s prior frequent adoration of their presence and contributions to the state’s diversity. It may interest you to know that, as the third largest, and fastest-growing, religion in the world, with 3.5 million adherents in the U.S., Islam absolutely forbids abortion past the 120th day of pregnancy, regardless of fetal anomalies (except if the mother’s life is in danger).

Even prior to that day, there are various severe restrictions imposed by the four Schools of Thought governing the majority Sunni and minority Shiite sects in their interpretation of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, in this context.

Rather than a one-sided search in pursuit of religions that fit your preferred agenda, your readers would have been much better served by actual information instead of the usual media misinformation. Also, a bit more respect for those, like Catholics and Muslims, who don’t agree with Gov. Mills would be much appreciated.

Eduard van Loenen

Falmouth

