Bishop Robert Deeley is quoted, in the Jan. 19 Press Herald, as saying, “It is beyond troubling to see how denying the existence of a human life has become so casual for this governor and members of the Legislature.”
I doubt Gov. Mills or any member of the Legislature, whether Republican or Democratic, is taking this debate about abortions later in pregnancy with casual demeanor, and to assume that is irresponsible. Pastoral care demands empathy as well as strength of conviction.
Nicole d’Entremont
Peaks Island
