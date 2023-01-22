YARMOUTH – Scott L. Shank, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife Judy and his devoted sons Brendan and Colin.

Scott lived a very full 75 years. He grew up in New York, primarily Pound Ridge, as the oldest son of Henry and Anita Shank (Heffernon) and brother of Keith Shank, all of whom predeceased him.

His parents gave their son the love of the sea, and their happiest times were always on a boat. The family would vacation in Maine, and it was in childhood that the beauty and serenity of Maine’s coastline got into Scott’s blood. The family tradition of finding peace on the water is shared by Judy and continues as Scott’s legacy to his children and grandchildren.

Scott was a brave and hardworking public servant from his teens into his adult life. As a student at Nichols College, Scott served as the Deputy Fire Chief of the school’s fire department. After college Scott joined the US Customs Service as a member of the newly formed Sky Marshals in the early 70’s. His assignments often took him on long overnight flights between charged Middle Eastern and European cities.

Scott had stoic and earnest conviction for his work, no matter how difficult the job. Scott and Judy moved frequently as a young family, as Scott was assigned to different border stations and ports of entry. When the choice was offered between jobs in Washington, DC or Maine, they chose Maine and never left. He traveled often conducting anti-smuggling investigations along Maine’s long border and coastline, and on protection details during presidential primary seasons. He was injured significantly on one of his assignments and after 26 years of service retired from U.S. Customs. There are many people who were safer because of Scott’s work, but they will never know it, and he would never have asked for acknowledgement.

He brought this same care to his art. Scott wouldn’t call himself an artist. But he was, in both photography and woodworking. Scott’s photography focused on Maine landscapes and seascapes and in capturing special moments in nature. Often seen in advertisements or in postcards, Scott’s images were enjoyed by many with little fanfare on his part.

A self-taught craftsman, Scott created beautiful and timeless furniture as well as functional pieces that are cherished by his family and friends. Some of his favorite pieces to create were the custom frames that he would build for Judy’s paintings.

﻿All of the devotion Scott brought to his career and his art is nothing compared to his devotion to his family, which was abundantly reciprocated. Loving husband to Judy for 49 years, amazing father to Colin, Brendan and his daughter-in-law Julie, and the best Granddad in the world to Michael and James. He was also a fierce friend. He will be remembered for his loyalty, his protection, his humor, and his love. He was a humble man who never advertised his many attributes and that made them all the more special to those of us who were fortunate to be in his circle.

There will be a memorial service in Scott’s honor at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth, on Tuesday the 24th of January, at 11 a.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Shank family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Yarmouth Fire and Rescue Association, 178 North Rd. Yarmouth, ME 04096, or the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St. Bath, ME 04530 (www.mainemaritimemuseum.org)