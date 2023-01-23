Brunswick Police arrested a Portland man Sunday morning after he allegedly stole a U-Haul van in Portland and led officers on a brief pursuit.

William Wyman, 46, faces five criminal charges, including theft and failure to stop for a law enforcement officer.

According to a news release, police spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, on Maine Street near Bowdoin College at 4:15 a.m. and attempted to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop. Officers pursued and eventually set up spike mats in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The chase continued into Topsham as Wyman drove over the Frank J. Wood Bridge.

The chase, involving officers from Topsham, Sagadahoc County, Maine State Police and Gardiner, finally ended in Gardiner with Wyman’s arrest.

Police said no one was injured.

Wyman was taken to Cumberland County Jail and faces charges of theft by unauthorized use, passing a roadblock and aggravated criminal mischief, all Class C crimes; operating after revocation of his license, a Class D crime; failure to stop for a law enforcement officer and violating conditions of release, both Class E crimes.

No bail was allowed, and Wyman has a Portland Superior Court appearance scheduled for March 21.

