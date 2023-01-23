Brunswick Police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a family’s home Friday morning while the owners were upstairs with their child, according to a news release.

Police say Daniel Erlebach entered the Antietam Street home around 8:45 a.m., startling the family upstairs. Erlebach allegedly fled the house when he was discovered and started clearing snow off a car parked in a neighboring driveway that the owner had left running to warm up.

The car’s owner confronted Erlebach, who ran into the woods, according to police. Officers and a police dog tracked Erlebach for about a mile and a half, according to the release, but were “hampered by several different road surfaces and snow removal.”

Police found Erlebach, arrested him and took him to Cumberland County Jail.

He faces a slew of charges, including burglary, a Class B felony; burglary of a motor vehicle and refusing to submit to arrest, Class D crimes; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release, both Class E crimes. Erlebach was scheduled for arraignment on Monday, and bail was not permitted.

Police don’t yet know whether other homes or vehicles in the area were broken into, according to the release. Police continue to investigate.

