blood drive

American Red Cross is seeking blood donors. To book a time to give, visit redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the NFL, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

TUESDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham

THURSDAY

Noon to 4:30 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St., Bath

FRIDAY

Noon to 5 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook

Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth

