Museum seeks artist-in-residence for summer

The Brick Store Museum announced its Artist-in-Residency for 2023, an initiative funded through the Bauman Family Foundation to sponsor a guest artist for the summer months to spend time with the museum’s collections and create new works from their inspiration.

The museum is seeking an artist to create a work of art that reflects the diverse history and cultures of Kennebunk through any art medium. The selected artist will earn a residency stipend for their contributions to forwarding the museum’s community’s arts and humanities learning.

It’s a three month position and the artist is expected to produce a final project to be accepted into the museum’s collection and offer at least one public program (i.e. workshop or program based on specialty). During the residency, the artist will contribute to the Artist Blog on the museum’s website.

Artists in all media are eligible to apply by the April 30 deadline and the application can be found at brickstoremuseum.org/education/artistinresidence.

To learn more, contact Museum Educator Mary Delehanty at [email protected], call 985-4802 or go to brickstoremuseum.org.

Learn how to operate a business through three-month course

New Ventures Maine is accepting applications for “Venturing Forth: Business Planning for Entrepreneurs,” a tuition-free, comprehensive course starting March 20, with additional weekly lunchtime Zoom meetings for networking, topic lectures and professional development sessions.

In person sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays at the Brunswick Center’s University of Maine Augusta at Brunswick Landing and via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, through June 12.

The course is intended to help new entrepreneurs or existing business owners create a written business plan from start to finish with feedback from facilitators and fellow entrepreneurs. The 60-hour course covers topics including the customer, competition, marketing, recordkeeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. In-class activities, guest speakers, and homework assignments lead to the completed business plan and road map for success. This course also includes three follow-up networking sessions.

Interested individuals must submit an online application, complete an individual interview, and attend an orientation to participate in the class. Applications are due by noon on March 10 and are accessible online. Class size is limited. The in-depth course also qualifies for three pass/fail credits from the University of Maine at Augusta upon approval of a completed business plan.

To learn more, contact Jenn Dobransky at [email protected] or go to newventuresmaine.org.

Dairy looking to support teachers, community groups

Oakhurst Dairy has begun a new grant program dedicated to helping teachers, counselors and community group leaders fund activities that support kindness, goodness and “Maineness.” Each quarter, Oakhurst will give away a total of $2,500 in the form of grants, with funds to be distributed between one or more groups, depending on the number of applicants.

Oakhurst is accepting applications through Feb. 28, for activity funding that teachers, students and community organizations can use for things like teacher appreciation activities (representing kindness); building a community garden (goodness); or class field trips to places like the Maine State House (Maineness).

Interested parties should fill out an online application at oakhurstdairy.com/grants. Recipients will be announced on social media.

Ice fishing derby boasts big prizes

The Goodwin’s Mills Firefighter Relief Association is accepting registrations for its 7th annual Ice Fishing Derby, set for Feb. 4, at the Kennebunk Pond Boat Launch in Lyman.

The competition will run from 6 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and award more than $2,000 in cash and prizes. Entry fees are $20 for adults, $10 for children and $35 for families.

Trophies and cash will be awarded for top three finishers in both adult and children divisions for longest trout and heaviest bass.

There also will be 50/50 raffle tickets sold for chances to win an ice auger package or $500 cash.

Register at the Goodwin’s Mills Fire Department or on the day of the derby.

York County nonprofits eligible for grants

Nonprofit organizations in York County may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

The Community Building Grant Program supports projects and organizations that strengthen community resources, promote well-being and help residents acquire skills and knowledge. These community resources include organizations, partnerships and natural and built environments. The program also requires that applicants engage the people they serve in design, delivery and/or evaluation of the grant-funded work.

Last year’s grantees included: Engine, to provide access to cultural entrepreneurship for people of all means and backgrounds; Town of Old Orchard Beach, to expand the Old Orchard Beach Skatepark to create a safer and more accessible site; White Pine Programs, to lend teachers environmental education materials and curricula that improve emotional, mental, and physical health for students and teachers.

To learn more about the foundation, apply for a grant or more, visit mainecf.org.

