The developer behind a major housing project proposed for Portland’s West Bayside neighborhood has unveiled new details for the mixed-use space.

The newly released comprehensive development plan calls for over 800 new rental units, 200 of which will be affordable units, along with new commercial space and improvements to sidewalks and streetscapes.

The project is being brought forward by Port Property, a Portland-based real estate development and management company.

Port Property filed initial information last month, but on Tuesday released more details and specifics on the project, which would be a major infusion of rental housing into the Portland market.

The plans call for 804 total units of rental housing, including 201 affordable units and 603 market-rate units, according to the information filed with the city.

Port Property also plans to create 28,500 square feet of new commercial space and will retain and renovate existing commercial buildings within the project footprint, which is framed by 13 parcels on seven city blocks in West Bayside. The blocks span from Kennebec Street to Cumberland Avenue north-south & Preble Street to Chestnut Street west-east.

Many of the proposed building sites are currently surface parking lots.

“We are thrilled to be launching this project and look forward to working with the City of Portland and the West Bayside community throughout the planning process to create something wonderful in this area,” said John Laliberte, Port Property’s head of acquisition and development for southern Maine, in the release.

“As a local team headquartered in West Bayside, Port Property is deeply committed to this neighborhood and has worked to continually strengthen this community throughout the years. We are steadfast in our goal to create a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive neighborhood that meets the needs of current and future residents, all while honoring the history and character of the area.”

According to the release, a key feature of the development plan is to create a pedestrian-friendly area with widened sidewalks, enhanced lighting and additional landscaping. Development is expected to take place over five phases during a 10-year period and will include the construction of seven new buildings.

