A couple of weeks ago we were in a substantial snow drought, but then Old Man Winter showed up.
Two storms down, 1 to go in the snow patrol parade over the last 7 days.
The last of the three is set to move in Wednesday afternoon with more heavy, wet snow.
Snowfall rates in southern Maine will be at 1-2 inches per hour during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. The evening commute will be quite dicey, and the weight of the snow could bring down more limbs on power lines.
The snow will change to ice for the interior before going over to rain from the coast to north.
A general 3-6 inches of snow for the coast is the expectation before the transition to ice and rain. Much heavier amounts of snow in the order of 6-10 inches will fall away from the coast.
The storm ends quickly Thursday morning and midday.
A chilly weekend will be on tap with just some snow showers in the forecast. We get a break from the storm streak for a change – a perfect weekend for winter sports in Maine.
