NORTH BATH – Nancy Evelyn Thurston Williams, 84, of Whiskeag Road, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, after a lifelong battle with diabetes.

She was born in Bath on Sept. 8, 1938, the daughter of Willard and Bertha Thurston. Nancy graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1957. On August 25, 1959, she married her high school love, Carl Williams.

Nancy lived her entire life in North Bath. Her stepfather, Sam London, owned and operated Sam’s store on the banks of the creek so as a child, Nancy knew all the local residents. After marrying, she and Carl moved to the top of the hill where they resided and raised their son, Timothy. Nancy spent her final days in the place she loved the most, North Bath.

Her love of music and travel lead her and Carl to purchase a motorhome so they could travel to various destinations to enjoy warm weather in the winter, attend concerts and visit one of her favorite places, Dollywood. When they weren’t traveling, she and Carl could be seen in Lil’ Blue going to car shows or just taking a nightly ride.

Nancy leaves behind her beloved husband, Carl; son Timothy of Georgetown; and granddaughters, Libbie Williams of West Gardiner, and Makayla Carver of Arizona. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Grace and brothers, Willard and Bob.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family wishes

donations be made to:

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011