BRUNSWICK – Richard T. Maguire, 92, died Saturday Jan. 14, 2023, at his home with his wife Mary Jo at his side and surrounded by his children.

Richard, the youngest of nine children of Mr. and Mrs. John F Maguire of Brockton, Mass. was a veteran of the Korean War, and a graduate of Colby College (B.A.) and New York University (M.A.).

As Richard would like to recall, his life really began during his first year of teaching in New York when he reluctantly, but fortunately, attended a party in upper Manhattan, miles from his usual haunts in Greenwich Village. There, upon entering, he caught the eye of one who would become the love of his life, Mary Jo McMahon. Seven months later, in early November, 1960, they were married at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Manhattan and stayed married for a joyful and productive 62 years. Both agree it was love at first sight.

In addition to being a dedicated father, a life-long learner, and self-taught handyman, Richard was a master teacher who taught thousands during his long career, the last 31 years of which were at Morse High School, in Bath. He supported and mentored many of the younger teachers at Morse, passing on years of wit and wisdom. “Enjoy the kids,” was his favorite advice to give new teachers – it was some of the first advice he had received.

He was predeceased by his five brothers, John, Joe, James, Denis and Francis; his three sisters, Mary Dowd, Ann Maguire, and Ruth Hasson.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jo of Brunswick; six children, Toby Maguire (Carol McCarthy), Duxbury, Mass.; Maura Maguire, Manchester NH; Nell Maguire (Jim Neill), Denver, Colo.; Molly Maguire (Tim Solomon), Bath; Denis Maguire (Valerie), Roseville NSW Australia; Patrick Maguire (Erin), Pelham, N.Y.; and grandchildren: Chelsea and Denis Maguire; Maeghan and Molly Provencher; Kayla Neill; Hallie Solomon; Aidan, Rory, and Bridget Maguire; Madeline, James, and William Maguire; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated February 11, at 10 a.m., St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard Maguire to Morse High School Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1030,

Bath ME 04530.

