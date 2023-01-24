The University of Maine football team named Steve Cooper its offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Cooper joins a team that finished 2-9 in Coach Jordan Stevens’ first season.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Steve Cooper to the University of Maine,” said Stevens. “Steve is a leader and outstanding coach. I look forward to working with him to develop our players.”

Cooper replaces Andrew Dresner, who was named the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Stony Brook last week.

Cooper previously spent five seasons at the University of Nebraska, where he served as offensive quality control/quarterbacks coach. He spent five seasons with the Cornhuskers in various offensive roles.

He also coached for eight seasons at Portland State, including three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Cooper played for one season at Oregon State, before finishing his career with three seasons as a wide receiver at Portland State.

OKLAHOMA STATE: Oklahoma State announced it has hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator.

Nardo was defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon University this past season. In his only season at the school in Erie, Pennsylvania, Gannon saw its total defense improve from 393.3 yards allowed per game in 2021 to 287.4 – the school’s lowest total surrendered in 20 seasons.

Oklahoma State’s previous defensive coordinator, Derek Mason, announced on social media last week that he was stepping down and taking a sabbatical from football.

TENNESSEE: Tennessee gave Coach Josh Heupel a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football after he led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years.

Heupel will make $9 million per year through the 2028 football season under the contract extension announced by the school and signed Jan. 19. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension signed last July that pushed his deal through 2027.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GREEN BAY: Green Bay fired Coach Will Ryan, three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss.

Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 2 1/2 seasons. Freddie Owens, who had been an assistant coach on Ryan’s staff, will be interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Green Bay dropped to 2-19 overall and 1-9 in the Horizon League on Saturday with a 72-38 home loss to Robert Morris.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 77, ENDICOTT 69: Faye Veilleux scored 32 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Nor’easters (13-5, 9-2 Commonwealth Coast) used a 15-7 closing run to outlast the Gulls (7-411, 5-6) in overtime at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Keagan Dunbar added 19 points for UNE.

Sarah Dempsey had 15 points to lead four Endicott players in double figures.

