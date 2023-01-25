L.L. Bean’s Freeport store and campus will get a $50 million makeover, the retail giant announced Wednesday.

The “Freeport Experience” project promises to make L.L. Bean’s flagship location “a more accessible and immersive experience for customers” by redesigning the store’s Maine Street façade, adding new food offerings and expanding Discovery Park, in addition to other changes.

“This reimagining is really for the customers and stakeholders who have invested in us,” Chief Retail Officer Greg Elder said in a press release. “We are rewarding their affinity with a multi-million-dollar reinvestment that celebrates our legacy while creating an even better experience at our beloved Flagship.

L.L. Bean’s press release cited Freeport’s Downtown Vision project as an influence on the company’s upcoming plans.

The 137-page Downtown Vision plan, finalized last May after a year-and-a-half long drafting process, reimagines Freeport as a walkable New England village with a focus on the “experiential economy.” The report calls L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park “the heart of downtown,” and suggests expanding the green space to improve programming and recreation opportunities.

Tawni Whitney, executive director of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce, said she was “super excited” by the news of L.L. Bean’s planned renovation.

The company will release more specific details as it finalizes its plans in the coming months, according to the release. While the store will make temporary changes during the renovation process, including closing the 1912 café, its operating hours will be unaffected.

This story will be updated.

