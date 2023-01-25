Why does the city of Portland threaten to tow people during parking bans and then do nothing?
We have had two parking bans this week and cars remain on roads. The plows go around these cars that are under threat of a $205 tow. Tow them!
The roads are a mess when these cars finally decide to move. Those of us who park on the street have a difficult enough time parking without giant mounds of snow everywhere. Enough is enough: Please stop making idle threats and enforce the parking ban!
Jenn Deah
Portland
