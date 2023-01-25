PORTLAND — Mikayla Talbot completed a hat trick midway through the third period as Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham defeated Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln/Oceanside/Boothbay 4-1 in girls hockey action Wednesday at Troubh Ice Arena.

Zoe Radford also scored and Lucy Johnson had two assists for the Stags (14-1).

Salin Bachor scored for the Eagles (9-6), assisted by Alex Durant. Mt. Ararat goalie Emma Morrison made 24 saves.