Longtime Kennebunk/Wells boys’ hockey coach Sean Smith announced his resignation Wednesday in an email to media and the other coaches in Class B South.

Assistant coach Bryan Page will serve as the team’s interim coach for the remainder of the season. Kennebunk/Wells is 2-9, with its next game scheduled for Jan. 30 against Yarmouth/Cheverus.

Smith was in his 11th season as the team’s head coach and 13th with the program. Reached by phone, Smith said he stepped down because of parental interference that was beginning to affect his personal life.

Kennebunk Athletic Director Joe Schwartzman confirmed Smith has stepped down, but declined further comment.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FALMOUTH 36, WESTBROOK 24: The Navigators led 10-0 after one quarter on their way to a win over the Blue Blazes (11-3) in Westbrook.

Judd Armstrong finished with eight points and Paul Dilworth scored seven for Falmouth.

Kolbyn Dunphe paced Westbrook with 15 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous