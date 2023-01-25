Longtime Kennebunk/Wells boys’ hockey coach Sean Smith announced his resignation Wednesday in an email to media and the other coaches in Class B South.
Assistant coach Bryan Page will serve as the team’s interim coach for the remainder of the season. Kennebunk/Wells is 2-9, with its next game scheduled for Jan. 30 against Yarmouth/Cheverus.
Smith was in his 11th season as the team’s head coach and 13th with the program. Reached by phone, Smith said he stepped down because of parental interference that was beginning to affect his personal life.
Kennebunk Athletic Director Joe Schwartzman confirmed Smith has stepped down, but declined further comment.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
FALMOUTH 36, WESTBROOK 24: The Navigators led 10-0 after one quarter on their way to a win over the Blue Blazes (11-3) in Westbrook.
Judd Armstrong finished with eight points and Paul Dilworth scored seven for Falmouth.
Kolbyn Dunphe paced Westbrook with 15 points.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.