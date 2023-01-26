The work of Westbrook artist Abby Johnston will be featured at Discover Downtown Westbrook’s February Artist Open House.

Johnston’s exhibition, “A Room Full of Hearts,” will be on display at the informal gathering from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Discover Downtown office, 816 Main St.

The heart-centered artwork will be available for purchase.

Johnston owns Wild Chi Studio in downtown Westbrook, an herbal wellness shop and functional medicine health coach practice.

