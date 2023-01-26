It is refreshing to see Republicans begin, of late, to take an interest in the welfare and safety of Maine children (“Republicans calling for new office focused on child welfare,” Jan. 18). One hopes this is based on a sincere interest in our state’s most vulnerable citizens, not just a newly discovered way for the Republican Party to “broaden its appeal” politically. Some skepticism in this regard seems called for, given the GOP’s historic hostility to “government intervention” in child and family matters.

For decades, prompted by right-leaning organizations such as James Dobson’s Focus on the Family and the religious right, the Republican party has opposed government attempts to intervene in family matters, invoking “parents’ rights” – which in too many cases translated to: parents’ “right” to discipline their children in any way they see fit without the state “interfering.”

Rather than tinkering with state bureaucracy charged with the complicated business of protecting children, if Republicans are sincere about their desire to finally help and support families, I suggest that they work to make permanent the federal expanded child tax credit.

The Republican party consistently supports tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations but opposes extending the child tax credit for struggling families. This – and similar measures to move children and families out of poverty and decrease the severe inequality in our nation – would go far to take pressure off families and improve the lot of children in Maine and across the nation.

Robert Foster

South Portland

