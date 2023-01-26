Of course the Catholic Bishop of Maine opposes the proposed expansion of abortion law (“Bishop Deeley calls proposal to allow abortions late in pregnancy ‘beyond troubling,’ ” Jan. 18).

Most Catholics support abortion rights. Bishop Deeley’s stand is just as reprehensible as his opposition to improving the statute of limitations law so that victims of sexual predator priests and bishops can be heard years after crimes were committed.

Peg Cruikshank

Scarborough

