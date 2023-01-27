The Press Herald is constantly publishing articles about how the world is coming to an end because of climate change. The paper’s editorial board also states that solar energy and windmills are the answer to this problem.

It would be nice if the newspaper also presented the other side of the story – by that, I mean reporting on all of the toxic materials that go into all of the solar panels and batteries used in electric cars. As far as I know, there are no plans for how to dispose of all of this toxic waste.

The newspaper might also report on the thousands of people, including children in foreign countries, who are imperiled every year mining the rare earth minerals needed for all of this green energy. Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of birds, including our beloved bald eagle, that die each year after flying into windmill blades.

A little more balance in your reporting would be refreshing and much appreciated.

Jon Spinner

Scarborough

