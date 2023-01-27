Are we, in essence, fighting World War III by proxy? Instead of Germany, it’s now Russia.

The past must not be forgotten or we will repeat it. It is time for all of NATO to immediately provide weapons, airpower and manpower – if need be – to drive Russia back to its border and put an end to this.

The Russian army is weak now, with inexperienced, demoralized replacement troops of dubious origin. Now is the time to strike before they surround Ukraine and attack from three sides, possibly crushing Ukraine.

Russia will never use the nuclear option because they know it would destroy their own country as well.

Peter Ferrante

Portland

