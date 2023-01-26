Lois Skillings retired Jan. 20 after serving as Mid Coast-Parkview Health’s president for the past 11 years.

Two retirement celebrations were held last week – a farewell tea event with staff at the Mid Coast Hospital campus on Jan. 18, and a community event on Jan. 19 at Bowdoin College, which had more than 350 people in attendance.

As a recognition of her years of dedicated service, the extensive walking trail system on the Midcoast Hospital campus was named in Skillings’ honor. She was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the DAISY Foundation, which honors nursing professionals who have dedicated their life’s work to the compassionate care of others.

At the Bowdoin retirement celebration, Skillings received a gift from the Brunswick Police Department, and was honored by the renaming of the Medical Arts Building on the Parkview Campus as the Lois N. Skillings, RN Medical Arts Building.

“We were thinking of naming Medical Center Drive on the hospital campus Lois Lane,’’ said Lennie Burke, chair of the Mid Coast–Parkview Health board. “We decided against that.”

The event at Bowdoin College featured several speakers: Sen. Angus King, Dr. Andrew T. Mueller, MaineHealth CEO Kristin Anthony, Bob McCue, retired MCPH, and Dr. Patrick J. Keaney.

Mid Coast Hospital is a full-service, 93-bed not-for-profit hospital governed by a community Board of Directors. The active medical staff includes more than 200 providers in over 30 primary care and specialty areas.

