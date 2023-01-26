A week of wild winter weather caused The Dome at Coastal Maine Storm, a popular indoor sports facility in Topsham, to collapse Thursday morning.

Owners shared the news in a Facebook post.

“Our old Dome came down early this morning due to the snow and then rain,” dome officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Sorry to say that it looks to be irreparable. Working on assessing things now. For any groups scheduled in the dome, please reach out to me later to work on refunds.”

The inflatable sports training facility rents out field space for baseball, lacrosse, field hockey, rugby and more so teams can practice through all seasons.

In 2020, program director Brendon Augustine founded the Coastal Maine Storm, a travel baseball league. A year later, the Storm took over the lease of what was then known as the Dome in Topsham.

Patrons were saddened by the news but showed their support on social media, refusing any sort of refund.

“Terrible news. You can keep my money for all the joy, commitment, and time you have given the kids. I appreciate you and the programs you have offered,” wrote Ben Dauphinee.

Messages left for the dome’s owners were not immediately returned Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

