Clogged drain, again? It seems to happen at the worst possible times, like before a family gathering or a big holiday party. While there are many ways to prevent your drains from clogging, it will probably happen at some point. Here are some of the best chemical-free DIY options to restore working order. And if all efforts fail, it might be time to call a professional plumber.

PREVENTION COMES FIRST

Keep your drains clog-free by limiting what you put in them. Keep food, coffee grounds, and grease out of your kitchen sink. Pour liquid grease into a sealable container for proper disposal. Cover your tub and bathroom sink drains with mesh screens, and remove the hair that collects.

CHEMICAL-FREE DIY REMEDIES TO UNCLOG YOUR DRAIN

Dish soap and boiling water may be the first things to try, especially if your drain is clogged with grease. It may take more than one cycle, so be patient and try again. Baking soda and boiling water is another chemical-free option. Or, try baking soda and vinegar! The fizzing actions clear away the clog.

Get out the plunger. First, really, really clean your plunger before doing this, or even buy one dedicated for sinks. Now, fill your sink with one inch of water. Create a seal at the overflow vent, and plunge for one minute. This works best on hair and soap scum in your bathroom sink. You may even get a solid arm muscle workout!

A wire hanger can become a fishing rod in a clogged drain. Straighten out a metal coat hanger and create a small hook on one end. Gently poke to dislodge the gunk in your drain, and then hook it and pull it out.

Coke and Pepsi are caustic and effective at breaking through a buildup in your drain. Pour the cola in and let it sit for about an hour. Then, turn on the hot water to wash away the soda and the clog.

IS IT TIME TO CALL THE PROFESSIONALS?

If you can’t unclog the drain after some serious plunging, or you have a repeat drain problem that involves standing water, it may be a sign of a serious issue that can turn into something bigger over time. Be aware that overuse of chemical products can cause permanent damage to your pipes. Plus, severe clogging issues can cause backups and even flooding. Calling a professional for a thorough fix now can often save on much more costly repairs in the future.

What Will the Professional Do?

Plumbers use special tools, including cameras that can see deep into your pipes. Hair, grease buildup, roots getting into underground systems, and problems with your septic tank are a few possible issues that cameras can detect.

A plumber may use an auger or a drain snake to dislodge a clog. An auger is a long and flexible instrument that is ten times more effective than a wire coat hanger and much easier on your pipes. While you can purchase your own auger in a hardware store, a trained plumber is a better bet to ensure a successfully unblocked drain, especially if it’s been troublesome for a while.

WHAT SHOULD YOU BUDGET

Plumbing costs vary due to the job’s complexity, the materials, and how long the job will take. A plumber’s average hourly rate is $45 to $200. Emergency plumbing repairs will cost more, especially if it is after hours. Most companies charge an extra trip fee of $100 to $350. Be sure to ask about the hourly rate and any emergency fees when hiring an after-hours plumber. Geographic location can also affect the cost. Skilled laborers typically have a higher hourly rate in urban areas.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: