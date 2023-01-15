Hanging planters by C&M Ceramics. Add a pop of color and a plant to brighten any space with these Scarborough-made vessels. Hangs with a brass ring and cotton rope. $48 to $78 at cmceramicstudio.com

Wine decanter by Edgecomb Potters. Don’t worry, this 36 oz. decanter can be used as an elegant pitcher for any beverage you want to serve. $119 at edgecombpotters.com and 727 Boothbay Rd., Edgecomb

Anything Bowl by Camden Clay Co. Is it a serving bowl? Is it for soup? Pasta? The answer is, yes. It’s for anything you want it to be for. $60 at camdenclayco.com

Sake set by Buckland Ceramics. Bridgton-based potter Brain Buckland wet-sands his wood-kiln fired products to a “river stone” smooth finish. $80 — half off! — at Portland Trading Co., portlandtradingco.com and 83 Market St., Portland

Snacking pedestal by Campfire Pottery. Created for Erin French to serve as The Lost Kitchen’s “nibble board,” you can now display your own little cookie or charcuterie spreads. $158 at shop.campfirepottery.com and at Ember, 5 South St., Portland

Candelabras by Lisa Evans. Is there such a thing as medieval modern? Hand-built in Brunswick from porcelain, these iron and cobalt streaked centerpieces can hold standard tapers. $95 to $250 at lisabevans.squarespace.com

Dimpled vase by van der Ven Studios. A moon, rain falling on the water, a low-tide sand bar—this simple but evocative vase by Lincolnville-based artist Simon van der Ven glows with a candle inside. $425 at vandervenstudios.com

