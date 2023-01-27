Double hook coat rack by Black Dog Ironworks. Find something for almost everyone at this Enfield-based ironworks: rustic to industrial styles, custom to prefab, and quite affordable to a little pricy. $170.49 at blackdogironworks.com

Forged address numbers by Scottish Lion Wrought Iron. Stand out from the hardware store numbers on the block and order a custom address display from Bristol-based iron worker, Andy Leck. $55 and up at scottishwroughtiron.com

Copper coffee scoop by Erica Moody. Blend the perfect cup with a perfect 2 tbsp. measurement per 8 oz. of water. Based in Waldoboro, Moody donates 10% of all online sales to a different Maine charity each month. $115 for brass or stainless-steel handles at ericamoody.com

9” skillet by Wicks Forge. While you care for it like cast iron, this Pownal-made pan is forged from carbon steel, which makes it lighter, allowing for a longer handle. $160 at wicksforge.com

Money clips by Earth Metalworks. Need a minimalist approach to your night out? Jeweler Glynis Dixon makes these copper or brass clips with nautical, natural, or hard-working designs. $90 to $95 at earthmetalwork.com

Signet ring by Andrew Xenos. X marks the spot on this sterling silver signet ring, made to order from sizes 7 to 11 by Phippsburg-based jeweler Xenos. $125 at xenosworks.com

Chef’s knives by Nick Rossi. From his Vassalboro shop to all around the world, master bladesmith Rossi’s knives are in high demand. Right now, it’s waitlist only for his Eastern (pictured), German, and French chef’s knives. $450 to $550 at nickrossiknives.com

