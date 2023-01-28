YARMOUTH — Adelaide Strout broke a tie with 1:33 remaining and Sophie Smith added an empty-net goal as Yarmouth/Freeport beat Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham 4-2 in a showdown of top girls hockey teams Saturday afternoon.

Sadie Carnes and Celia Zinman put Yarmouth/Freeport (13-1-1) on top 2-0 after one period, but Cheverus (14-2) drew even in the second period on goals from Marina Friedman and Brynn McKenney,

Ava Gervais made 13 saves for Yarmouth/Freeport, which is ranked second in the Varsity Maine poll and first in the North Heal point standings. Ellie Skolnekovich stopped 24 shots for Cheverus, the No. 1 team in South Heal points and the Varsity Maine poll.

BOYS BASKETBALL

RICHMOND 70, ISLESBORO 35: Connor Vashon and Wyatt Cassidy each scored 20 points to lead the Bobcats to the win at Islesboro.

Vashon added six rebounds for Richmond (13-2) while Hunter Mason chipped in eight points.

Islesboro falls to 2-8.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 86, WISCASSET 75: Kyle Palleschi led the Mustangs with 16 points in a win over the Wolverines in Wiscasset.

Bingham Abbott added 12 points for the Mustangs (10-3), and Hunter Frost finished with 10. Lucas Harmon grabbed 19 rebounds to go with his eight points.

Dylan Akers led Wiscasset (0-12) with seven points. Mason Clark had six.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 48, FREEPORT 45: The Phoenix (11-2) made seven 3-pointers in the second half to earn a nonconference road win over the Falcons (4-10) in Freeport.

All of Spruce Mountain’s field goals after halftime were from beyond the arc. They made 10 treys in the game, and the two teams combined for 17.

Spruce’s Ian York (five 3s) led all scorers with 20 points. Jace Bessey (three 3s) added 11, ands Lucas Towers scored nine. Connor Blanche hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with six points.

Connor Slocum paced Freeport with 10 points, while Max Maneikis hit three 3s and had nine points. Will Maneikis also scored nine, and JT Pound finished with seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RICHMOND 56, ISLESBORO 9: Izzy Stewart had 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks to lead the Bobcats to the win at Islesboro.

Kara Briand added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals for Richmond (12-3) while Breonna Dufresne had eight points, six assists and seven steals.

Islesboro (1-9) was led by Rosie Brimley with four points.

BOYS HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 5, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Roan Hopkins scored twice as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (5-6) beat the Golden Trojans (6-4) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Richard Gilboy, Seth Cloutier and Hewitt Sykes each added a goal for the Red Riots.

Brady Pecora scored a first-period goal for Thornton.

