While much of Maine has escaped below-zero temperatures this winter, that’s about to change, according to the National Weather Service.

“It looks like we’re getting our first blast of arctic air later this week,” said meteorologist Stephen Baron of the Gray NWS station.

Temperatures will be normal for this time of year on Monday and Tuesday, but from Tuesday night into Wednesday temperatures will dip.

From Tuesday into early Wednesday, temperatures will be single digits. “Wednesday morning will be one of the coldest days,” Baron said. Daytime temperatures will be in the 20s until Friday.

Then dangerous, cold temperatures will hit on Friday through Sunday, Baron said.

“Beginning Friday the lows will be below zero,” Baron said. Temperatures are expected to be single digits below zero, possibly double digits below zero. That’s due to a mass of arctic air swinging into Maine from the north, Baron said. It’s common to have an extreme cold during this time of year, but so far this winter temperatures haven’t dipped to zero or below zero, he said.

It’s too early to know yet if there’ll be winds with the bitter cold, which would make the wind chill even more dangerous. “We will be monitoring that this week,” he said.

There is snow in the forecast for central Somerset County Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Western Maine is expecting some snow with gusty winds.

Other than some snow Monday night, the forecast calls clear weather with no rain or snow this week, Baron said.

The National Weather Service will be issuing warnings about extreme cold and safety measures that people should take. The NWS recommends that in extreme cold people should minimize travel, stay indoors, learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts, keep pets indoors and check on the elderly.

If outdoors, mittens are warmer than gloves, and mouths should be covered to protect lungs from extreme cold.

While many do not welcome dangerous temperatures and the rising costs to heat their homes, the frigid air will be a boost to ice activities.

In Portland, it was not recommended to ice skate on ponds as warm temperatures have made the ice too thin, as is the case in much of southern Maine, but the upcoming cold snap is expected to help restore pond skating and other activities.

